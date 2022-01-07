On Friday night, Fergus Falls welcomed in the Warroad Warriors. It was a matchup against one of the top teams in Class A for the Otters (the Warriors are ranked 2 and Fergus is ranked 11 in the latest “Let’s Play Hockey” polls for Class A.) Warroad picked up a pair of early goals before both teams settled in for the rest of the first period, as the Warriors held a 2-0 advantage after the first period. A trio of goals in under 90 seconds halfway through the second period was the dagger, with Warroad adding on four more goals to walk away with a 9-0 victory. Shots on goal were in the Warriors favor, 36-23. Swanson came up with 27 saves in the loss.
“Their top line can go, they move the puck and play unselfish,” stated Donaghue, “their top line is probably the best line in Class A, these are the games you wanna play.”
Fergus boys lack effort in road loss at Alexandria
A slow start did in the Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team Thursday night, falling to the Alexandria Cardinals in Alexandria via a 5-2 score. The Cardinals outshot the Otters by 24 over the first two periods as they built up a 4-0 advantage. It wasn’t until the final minute of the second when Fergus Falls finally got on the board. Michael DeBrito scored his 14th goal of the season, assisted by Kellen Stenstrom and Landon Thacker. The two sides traded goals in the third period, as the Otters scored the final on a power play goal from Cole Zierden, with DeBrito and Isaac Johnson assisting.
“We didn’t want to match their physicality”, stated coach Mike Donaghue, “I watched a team in Alex that played a 200-foot game and we played maybe a 60-foot game.” Ben Swanson made 33 saves in the contest versus Alexandria.
Otter boys hockey, now at 9-5 on the season and in the midst of a three straight losses, will be back in action on Jan. 15, hosting Little Falls.
