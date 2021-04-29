The Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team recently celebrated its 2021 season with the Otters annual awards banquet.
“We wrapped up a very successful hockey season with our awards banquet,” Otters head coach Mike Donaghue said. “We clinched the first ever conference championship for Otter hockey and set a record for most consecutive wins at 12. We also set a team record for fewest goals against in a season with 43.”
Isaac Johnson was named the Anderson/Lake MVP, the first time a sophomore has received the award. Johnson was also named to the Section 6A Second Team and Central Lakes All-Conference.
Others receiving awards were Michael DeBrito (Most Inspirational, Section 6A First Team, CLC All-Conference), Ian Richards (Outstanding Senior, Section 6A honorable mention, CLC honorable mention), Kellen Stenstrom (Most Improved), Isaac Young (Roger Johnson Award, Section 6A Second Team, CLC All-Conference), Sterling Andrews (Hobey Baker Character Award), Ben Swanson (Section 6A Second Team, CLC All-Conference), Colton Partain (Section 6A honorable mention, CLC honorable mention) and Cole Zierden (Section 6A honorable mention, CLC honorable mention).
Richards, Andrews and Matthew Niblock received the Lee Franklin Scholarship.
The Otters varsity finished the season with a record of 15-4 and conference record of 9-1.
For the JV, Maveric Kalenberg received MVP, while Wyatt Briese was named Most Improved.
The JV finished an excellent season with a record of 10-5.
