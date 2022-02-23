Hosting the Willmar Cardinals in a Section 6A quarterfinal match on Wednesday night, the Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team came away with a convincing 8-0 victory.
Fergus Falls got on the board at the 8:29 mark of the first period, as Ethan McGuiness found the back of the net. He was assisted on the play by Issac Johnson. Issac would go on to record a natural hat trick, scoring three straight goals.
His first goal came at the 11:39 mark of the first, assisted by Colin Becker and Andrew Johnson. A short-handed goal later in the first period gave Issac his third point of the night. Finally, just :47 into the second period, Isaac scored a power play goal. He was assisted by Michael DeBrito and Cole Zierden.
DeBrito tallied a goal of his own just after the nine minute mark in the second, with an assist going to Kellen Stenstrom. Issac added his fourth goal of the game late in the second. It was another power play goal.
Stenstrom and DeBrito each found the net in the third period, to round out the scoring for the Otters.
“Good effort for game one of the playoffs,” stated Otters coach Mike Donaghue. “Willmar came out ready to go and we were able to match them. McGuiness got us on the board with his first high school goal, off the draw. Our guys kept playing the right way and were able to take control in the second period.”
The Otters outshot the Cardinals in the game, 46-15. Ben Swanson picked up 15 saves and got his fourth shutout of the season.
Now at 17-9, the No. 2 seed in the section, Fergus Falls will play the winner of Northern Lakes and Prairie Centre Area on Feb. 26, at the MAC Arena in Saint Cloud.
