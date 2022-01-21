Taking on the Willmar Cardinals in Central Lakes Conference action on Friday night, the Fergus Falls Otters boys basketball team overcame an early deficit to pick up a 58-51 victory. The visiting Otters came out cold in the first half and found themselves down by 10 points after the first eight minutes. After taking better care of the basketball, Fergus Falls scored 24 points the rest of the first half to lead 27-22 at halftime.
In the second half, Fergus Falls led 32-24 a few minutes in and moved their advantage to as much as 11 points before holding on down the stretch. Willmar pulled within one possession at 53-51 with under two minutes left, but could not tie the game up or take the late lead.
Kaden Conklin poured in 23 points, had 11 rebounds and four assists. Luke Newman also joined Conklin in double digits as he had 10 points and five rebounds. The Otters finished with 16 turnovers compared to 17 for the Cardinals.
Now at 7-6 on the season, the Fergus Falls Otters boys basketball team will be back in action on Jan. 27, traveling to take on Hawley.
