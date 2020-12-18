The Fergus Falls boys’ swimming and diving team has been waiting to get back in the pool since it finished sixth last season in Section 5A with a 3-7 record. This year, the Otters will look to improve in 2021 and be competitive throughout the season.
Returning this season will be seniors Ryan Aanerud (backstroke), Sean Edman (sprints), Max Nacke (sprints), junior Matt Pajari (distance), sophomores Tyler Kubela (butterfly, sprints), Christian Reed (distance), Micah Zosel (breaststroke) and freshman Logan Rott (butterfly, breaststroke).
Head coach Randy Hansen sees these swimmers as a key strength.
“We have a good group of leaders in our senior group. They will really help the younger guys fit in,” Hansen said.
While Hansen’s crew returns several key members, the team will be looking to add depth throughout the season. “We need the guys to be as versatile as possible,” Hansen added. Adrian Blondeau has been identified by Hansen as a key up-and-comer for the team, while the coach mentioned “there are always a few surprises.”
“It will be fun to see some of the guys step into new roles. We have a dedicated group of sophomores and they will be expected to contribute a lot this year. It will certainly be a different season this year, starting a month later than normal. I am just thankful that it appears we will at least have a chance to compete,” Hansen said.
Coach Hansen also mentioned that the 400 freestyle relay team missing the state cut time by .39 seconds is also a motivating factor in the team’s improvement.
Hansen sees Sartell and Alexandria as the teams to beat in 2021.
Hansen will be assisted by Jason Zosel, Jason Schuetzle and Andrew Kowalski.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.