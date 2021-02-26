BRAINERD — The Fergus Falls boys’ swimming and diving team closed out their dual season Thursday as the hosting Brainerd Warriors topped the Otters 97-73.
“We have had a lot of meets in a row that last a few weeks and I think that showed tonight,” Otters head coach Randy Hansen said. “I can tell our guys are tired and more than ready for taper to start on Monday. We are excited to not travel for a while and hopefully heal up a little bit.”
The Otters had several individual first-place finishes including Sean Edman in the 200 freestyle (1:55.16), Christian Reed in the 500 freestyle (5:36.55), Ryan Aanerud in the 100 backstroke (1:07.23) and Logan Rott in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.06). Other top finishers in the meet included Adrian Blondeau in the 100 backstroke (second, 1:19.64), Micah Zosel in the 100 breaststroke (second, 1:15.10) and 200 IM (third, 2:27.50) Reed in the 200 freestyle (second, 2:01.35), Edman in the 100 freestyle (third, 51.25), Tyler Kubela in the 50 freestyle (third, 24.47) and William Ness-Ludwig in the 100 breaststroke (third, 1:33.13).
The Otters also placed four relay teams in the top three in the meet. The 400 freestyle team of Reed, Kubela, Aanerud and Edman (3:43.63) took the top spot, followed by the team of Tobin Childers, Jacob Kettner, Zander Childers and Blondeau (4:24.86). The 200 freestyle team of Kubela, Zosel, Reed and Edman (1:40.96) took second, while the 200 medley team of Aanerud, Zosel, Rott and Kubela (1:59.54) finished in third.
The Otters will now prep for the section meet March 13. Due to COVID protocols, the section meet was divided into three location with the Otters traveling to Morris and swimming against Morris and Detroit Lakes.
