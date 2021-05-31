EAST GRAND FORKS — The Fergus Falls boys’ tennis team wrapped their season last week in the Section 8A team and individual tournaments.
In the team tournament, the fourth-seeded Otters defeated East Grand Forks (6-1), but fell in the semifinals to Thief River Falls (6-1).
In the individual tournament, the Otters saw the duo of Noah Tarczon and Matthew Niblock make it to the semifinal round. The Fergus Falls doubles team would defeat Logan Maanum and Aiden Maanum of Minnewaska Area and upset Crookston’s Jack Garmen and Mason Owens to advance to the semifinal round. Tarczon and Niblock met with top-seeded Dylan Hahn and Jack Onkka of Thief River Falls. Despite their efforts, the Otters duo fell to Hahn and Onkka.
Hahan and Onkka would go on to win the doubles tournament, but it gave Tarczon and Niblock an opportunity to play for true second against Peyton LeClair and Taylor Duncan of Benson/KMS. LeClair and Duncan topped Tarzon and Niblock in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.
The duo of Colton Partain and Maveric Kalenberg also competed in doubles but were eliminated in the opening round.
In singles, eighth-seeded Ben Schierer defeated East Grand Forks’ Jude Johnson-Bohn in the first round but fell to eventual tournament champion Tate Reichman of Thief River Falls.
Conner Ackerson also competed for Fergus Falls in singles, falling to Thief River Falls Camden Broadwell in the first round.
