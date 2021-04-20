The Fergus Falls boys’ tennis team has started the season 2-3 as they have played five matches so far in the 2021 season.

The Otters defeated Crookston 4-3, were swept by Brainerd (7-0), swept East Grand Forks (7-0), lost to Alexandria 6-1 and fell in a close 4-3 match against Minnewaska Area.

The Otters will be back in action Friday as they host the Perham Yellowjackets at 4:30 p.m.

 

 

Fergus Falls 4, Crookston 3

Singles

1st – Jack Garmen (CR) defeated Noah Tarczon (FF) 6-2, 6-1

2nd – Erik Coauette (CR) defeated Ben Schierer (FF) 3-6, 6-3, 10-7

3rd – Carter Ness (FF) defeated Evan Christensen (CR) 6-1, 7-6

4th – Reggie Winjum (CR) defeated Luke Schroeder (FF) 3-6, 7-6, 11-9

 

Doubles

1st – Maveric Kalenberg/Colton Partain (FF) defeated Mason Owens/Isaac Thomforde (CR) 6-3, 6-2

2nd – Charles Vaughn/Josh Kasper (FF) defeated Joey Brule/Nathan Kelly (CR) 6-1, 6-2

3rd – Conner Ackerson/Grant Ackerson (FF) defeated Kaleb Armstrong/Xander Kuchan (CR) 6-2,6 -2

 

Brainerd 7, Fergus Falls 0

Singles

1st – Beck Barber (BRD) def. Noah Tarczon (FF) 6-1, 7-5

2nd – Matthew Moraghan (BRD) def. Ben Schierer (FF) 6-4, 6-1

3rd – Eli McConkey (BRD) def. Conner Ackerson (FF) 6-1, 6-1

4th – Ben Boberg (BRD) def. Matt Niblock (FF) 6-3, 4-6, 7-5

 

Doubles

1st – RJ Campbell/Karlton Anderson (BRD) def. Maveric Kalenberg/ColtonPartain (FF) 6-3, 6-3

2nd – Will Aadland/Clark Haglin (BRD) def. Josh Kasper/Charles Vaughn (FF) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

3rd – Ben Schelegal/Noah Madson (BRD) def. Carter Ness/Grant Ackerson (FF) 6-1, 6-0

 

Fergus Falls 7, East Grand Forks 0

Singles

1st – Ben Schierer (FF) def. Tanner Lubinski (EGF) 6-3, 6-4

2nd – Conner Ackerson (FF) def. Jude Johnson-Bohn (EGF) 6-4, 6-0

3rd – Carter Ness (FF) def. Tate Fridgen (EGF) 6-2, 7-5

4th – Luke Schroeder (FF) def. Thomas McMahon (EGF) 4-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7

 

Doubles

1st – Colton Partain/Maveric Kalenberg (FF) def. Cole Gerber/Seth Aaker (EGF) 6-1, 6-2

2nd – Noah Tarczon/Charles Vaughn (FF) def. Adam Johnson/Carson Knutson (EGF) 6-3, 6-1

3rd – Josh Kasper/Grant Ackerson (FF) def. Tommy Loer/Tate Steenerson (EGF) 6-1, 6-2

 

Alexandria 6, Fergus Falls 1

Singles

1st – Jacob Partington (AL) def. Ben Schierer (FF) 6-1, 6-2

2nd – Gannon Lueck (AL) def. Carter Ness (FF) 6-0, 6-2

3rd – Landon Schabel (AL) def. Grant Ackerson (FF) 6-0, 6-1

4th – Aaron Jost (AL) def. Luke Schroeder (FF) 6-2, 6-4

 

Doubles

1st – Pieter Mulder/Andrew Wegner (AL) def. Colton Partain/Maveric Kalenberg (FF) 6-3, 6-1

2nd – Noah Tarczon/Conner Ackerson (FF) def. Dylan Nelson/Owen Gilbertson (AL) 6-4, 6-3

3rd – Ryan Meuwissen/Tyler Jabas (AL) def. Charles Vaughn/Josh Kasper (FF) 6-2, 6-4

 

Minnewaska Area 4, Fergus Falls 3

Singles

1st – Tate Reichmann (MWA) def. Noah Tarczon (FF) 6-0, 6-0

2nd – Damon Uhde (MWA) def. Ben Schierer (FF) 6-1, 7-5

3rd – Gannon Walsh (MWA) def. Conner Ackerson (FF) 6-2, 6-2

4th – Ethan Quelle (MWA) def. Carter Ness (FF) 6-3, 7-5

 

Doubles

1st – Colton Partain/Maveric Kalenberg (FF) def. Logan Maanum/Aiden Maanum (MWA) 6-0, 6-2

2nd – Charles Vaughn/Josh Kasper (FF) def. Connor Quelle/ Tenzin Dahl (MWA) 6-1, 6-2

3rd – Luke Schroeder/Grant Ackerson (FF) def. Konner Hanson/Hunter Rood (MWA) 3-6, 6-4, 10-7

