The Fergus Falls boys’ tennis team has started the season 2-3 as they have played five matches so far in the 2021 season.
The Otters defeated Crookston 4-3, were swept by Brainerd (7-0), swept East Grand Forks (7-0), lost to Alexandria 6-1 and fell in a close 4-3 match against Minnewaska Area.
The Otters will be back in action Friday as they host the Perham Yellowjackets at 4:30 p.m.
Fergus Falls 4, Crookston 3
Singles
1st – Jack Garmen (CR) defeated Noah Tarczon (FF) 6-2, 6-1
2nd – Erik Coauette (CR) defeated Ben Schierer (FF) 3-6, 6-3, 10-7
3rd – Carter Ness (FF) defeated Evan Christensen (CR) 6-1, 7-6
4th – Reggie Winjum (CR) defeated Luke Schroeder (FF) 3-6, 7-6, 11-9
Doubles
1st – Maveric Kalenberg/Colton Partain (FF) defeated Mason Owens/Isaac Thomforde (CR) 6-3, 6-2
2nd – Charles Vaughn/Josh Kasper (FF) defeated Joey Brule/Nathan Kelly (CR) 6-1, 6-2
3rd – Conner Ackerson/Grant Ackerson (FF) defeated Kaleb Armstrong/Xander Kuchan (CR) 6-2,6 -2
Brainerd 7, Fergus Falls 0
Singles
1st – Beck Barber (BRD) def. Noah Tarczon (FF) 6-1, 7-5
2nd – Matthew Moraghan (BRD) def. Ben Schierer (FF) 6-4, 6-1
3rd – Eli McConkey (BRD) def. Conner Ackerson (FF) 6-1, 6-1
4th – Ben Boberg (BRD) def. Matt Niblock (FF) 6-3, 4-6, 7-5
Doubles
1st – RJ Campbell/Karlton Anderson (BRD) def. Maveric Kalenberg/ColtonPartain (FF) 6-3, 6-3
2nd – Will Aadland/Clark Haglin (BRD) def. Josh Kasper/Charles Vaughn (FF) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
3rd – Ben Schelegal/Noah Madson (BRD) def. Carter Ness/Grant Ackerson (FF) 6-1, 6-0
Fergus Falls 7, East Grand Forks 0
Singles
1st – Ben Schierer (FF) def. Tanner Lubinski (EGF) 6-3, 6-4
2nd – Conner Ackerson (FF) def. Jude Johnson-Bohn (EGF) 6-4, 6-0
3rd – Carter Ness (FF) def. Tate Fridgen (EGF) 6-2, 7-5
4th – Luke Schroeder (FF) def. Thomas McMahon (EGF) 4-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7
Doubles
1st – Colton Partain/Maveric Kalenberg (FF) def. Cole Gerber/Seth Aaker (EGF) 6-1, 6-2
2nd – Noah Tarczon/Charles Vaughn (FF) def. Adam Johnson/Carson Knutson (EGF) 6-3, 6-1
3rd – Josh Kasper/Grant Ackerson (FF) def. Tommy Loer/Tate Steenerson (EGF) 6-1, 6-2
Alexandria 6, Fergus Falls 1
Singles
1st – Jacob Partington (AL) def. Ben Schierer (FF) 6-1, 6-2
2nd – Gannon Lueck (AL) def. Carter Ness (FF) 6-0, 6-2
3rd – Landon Schabel (AL) def. Grant Ackerson (FF) 6-0, 6-1
4th – Aaron Jost (AL) def. Luke Schroeder (FF) 6-2, 6-4
Doubles
1st – Pieter Mulder/Andrew Wegner (AL) def. Colton Partain/Maveric Kalenberg (FF) 6-3, 6-1
2nd – Noah Tarczon/Conner Ackerson (FF) def. Dylan Nelson/Owen Gilbertson (AL) 6-4, 6-3
3rd – Ryan Meuwissen/Tyler Jabas (AL) def. Charles Vaughn/Josh Kasper (FF) 6-2, 6-4
Minnewaska Area 4, Fergus Falls 3
Singles
1st – Tate Reichmann (MWA) def. Noah Tarczon (FF) 6-0, 6-0
2nd – Damon Uhde (MWA) def. Ben Schierer (FF) 6-1, 7-5
3rd – Gannon Walsh (MWA) def. Conner Ackerson (FF) 6-2, 6-2
4th – Ethan Quelle (MWA) def. Carter Ness (FF) 6-3, 7-5
Doubles
1st – Colton Partain/Maveric Kalenberg (FF) def. Logan Maanum/Aiden Maanum (MWA) 6-0, 6-2
2nd – Charles Vaughn/Josh Kasper (FF) def. Connor Quelle/ Tenzin Dahl (MWA) 6-1, 6-2
3rd – Luke Schroeder/Grant Ackerson (FF) def. Konner Hanson/Hunter Rood (MWA) 3-6, 6-4, 10-7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.