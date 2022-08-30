Opening up their 2022 season, the Fergus Falls Otters boys soccer team came up with a 2-0 victory over the Crookston Pirates, on Aug. 29.
Fergus played much of the first half on the offensive side of the pitch. Their efforts were rewarded right around the halfway mark. Kasey Eggen made his way into the offensive zone, sent a through ball to Shane Zierden, who tucked it cleanly into the back of the net.
The score would remain 1-0 heading into the halftime break.
About 15 minutes into the second half, the Otters would capitalize on a red card. A throw-in by Zierden found the feet of Jose Rodriguez, who put a great shot on goal. The ball never reached the net as a Pirates defender intentionally hit the ball with his hand to prevent it from going in, resulting in the red card.
Fergus was awarded a penalty shot and Rodriguez capitalized, making it 2-0 in favor of the home team. The Otters had a few more chances but could not capitalize.
“It was a very windy evening and we started playing into the wind but we fought through,” stated Otters coach Joel Heikes. “Our defense did a great job and we kept the ball in our offensive end most of the night.”
Senior Jayden Mantueful came away with the shutout in the net.
Fergus Falls, now 1-0, will return to action at Alexandria, on Aug. 30, before returning home to face Minnewaska, on Sept. 1.
