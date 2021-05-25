The Fergus Falls Clay Busters were able to complete their season this past week.

Because of an earlier weather cancellation, scores for Week 4 and 5 were both shot. Week 4 scores were topped with two 24s on the board by Benjamin Heikes and Nathan Wedll. Jacob Widness, Jonathan Krava and Luke Anderson tied for the Week 5 high with each shooting a 23.  

Overall the full roster ended well with shooters improving both concentration and target count. 

The Clay Busters wrapped up their season with their annual fun night on Tuesday.  

