The Fergus Falls High School Claybusters trap team is opening team signup right now.

Students of the Fergus Falls school district in grades 6-12 with a firearm safety certificate are eligible to join the team. 

Signup will be at Fergus Falls Community Education with a fee of $55, which covers shells and targets. Shooters must supply a 12- or 20-gauge, nonexternal hammer, shotgun, hearing and eye protection. 

Team shoots on Tuesdays after school at Lakes Area Shooting Center and the season begins the fourth week of March and lasts 10 weeks.  

For more questions, contact head coach Steve Adams at adamsfam@prtel.com.

