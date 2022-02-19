Taking on River Lakes Feb. 19, in Alexandria, the Fergus Falls Otters girls hockey team lost a 3-1 contest, in the Section 6A title game. The Otters did have the advantage on shots, 28-22.
River Lakes scored with just over six minutes gone by in the first period.
They would add another shortly into the third period. The lead was stretched out to 3-0, with a short-handed goal at the 9:54 mark of the third.
Fergus Falls got their lone goal, as Piper Andrews scored on the power play, just past the 10 minutes mark in the final period. She was unassisted on the play.
River Lakes had two penalties, while the Otters had one. Ana Jyrkas stopped 19 shots in the contest.
“River Lakes capitalized on our mistakes, we didn't,” commented Otters coach Tim Lill. “I couldn’t be more proud of this group of hard working, fantastic ladies. The program will miss these seniors being more than hockey players.”
With the loss, Fergus Falls ends their season at 19-6-2. River Lakes advances to the Class A state tournament next week in the Twin Cities.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone