The Fergus Falls cross country teams hosted their second meet of the season as they welcomed in Brainerd and Sauk Rapids-Rice Thursday. Both the girls’ and boys’ teams would finish second.
In the girls’ race, Otter runner Emily Nuss won the meet with a time of 21:17.9. Teammates Sierra Hatlewick (fifth, 22:07), Julia Anderson (22:40.9) and Ainsley Hansen (10th, 23:09.1) each finished in the top 10, while Naomi Dummer (11th, 23:22.3) rounded out the varsity scoring. Rebecca Schindler (12th, 23:22.8) and Ellia Soydara (14th, 24:45.6) also competed in the meet.
Brainerd would win the meet with 22 team points, while the Otters had 35.
“Senior Emily Nuss had an excellent night winning the girls varsity race,” Otters girls head coach Niki Welde said. “To add to this she is the cross country CLC Athlete of the Week. She led the race tonight from the start. She is responding well to her season of training and is looking strong going into the section meet next week.”
Brainerd would make it a sweep as they won the boys’ meet with a team total of 18, while Fergus Falls (60) and Sauk Rapids-Rice (63) followed behind.
Leading the way for the Otters boys was Conrad Lobb (18:36.5) with an eighth-place finish. Luke Schroeder (10th, 19:16.6), Jaden Miller (13th, 19:48.7), Logan Bredenberg (14th, 20:14.7) and Aiden Lindgren (15th, 20:28.5) closed out the varsity scoring, while Kolsen Papon (16th, 20:30.1) and Tommy Erickson (17th, 20:30.5) also competed at the varsity level.
The Otters will travel to Bemidji Friday, Oct. 16 to compete in the Section 8AA meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.