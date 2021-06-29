On Tuesday, June 22, the Fergus Falls Flyers hosted their first home meet since the winter of 2018.
The Flyers had 42 swimmers compete against the Alexandria Swim Club, Detroit Lakes Sunfish, and Lakes Area Penguins. The Flyers swimmers ranged in ages from 7-17.
For some, this was their first swim meet, and others were seasoned club swimmers. Their first meet back at the Kennedy Secondary School pool was a huge success. There were seven gold times, 39 silver times and 32 bronze times achieved by Flyers swimmers.
In a regular postseason, these swimmers would have a chance to compete in the Midwest Regional Championship meet or the Midwest Achievement Championship meet. Unfortunately, this year’s postseason meet schedule was adapted due to COVID-19. One thing is sure, Fergus Falls swimming has a bright future. Their next swim meet will be July 7 at Island Park pool in Fargo.
