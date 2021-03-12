The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team claimed their 11th straight victory Thursday as the Otters defeated Central Lakes Conference rival Alexandria 62-54 on Senior Night.
In typical fashion, the two teams traded baskets throughout the night. In the first half, the Cardinals had built a nine-point lead but the Otters stormed back to grab a 30-27 lead before halftime.
In the second half, it was the Otters’ turn to take a nearly double-digit lead. The Cardinals responded with several 3-pointers to tie the game but the Otters would stave off any comeback attempt to get the win.
The victory gave the Otters a share of the CLC title with the Cardinals as each team finished 12-2 in the conference.
The Otters were led in scoring by Ellie Colbeck with 20 points, while teammates Paige Pearson (15) and Anna Anderson (10) were also in double figures.
Mataya Hoelscher led the Cardinals in scoring with 18 points, with all of them coming from 3-pointers.
The Otters will close out their regular season Saturday as they host Bemidji at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.