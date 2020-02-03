The 2020 winter GMHSB season got underway at Northern Aire Lanes on Sunday.
The Fergus Falls Maroon team: seniors Kaitlyn Krensing, Jasmine Benjamin, Atlanta Goulet and Lexi Anderson, sophomore Morgan West and eighth-grader Alayna Price. The Maroon dropped the first two games to Sartell Area 2 in their opening match, but came back to take the next three games for a 3-2 win. West and Benjamin led the team with 80% of their frames bowled filled as a strike or a spare. Match 2 against Detroit Lakes/Perham/New York Mills, came down to the final game as well, with the Maroon earning another 3-2 match win. West (90%) and Krensing (77%) were team-high fill percentage. Krensing (91%) and Benjamin (70%) led the way in a 4-1 win over Sartell Area 1 in the final match to complete the sweep on the day.
The Fergus Falls Gold team: freshman Amelia Eide, eighth-graders Sara Johnson, Kjerstin Erickson, and Kaydence Knutson, seventh-graders Kendra Koep and Myia Krensing. Erickson and Knutson were team-high for the Gold at 62% fills in an opening match, 3-2 win over the Ghost team. The Gold dropped Match 2 to Sartell Area 2, 4-1, with Johnson (66%) and Erickson (62%) leading the team. The Gold came back with a nice 3-2 win over Detroit Lakes/Perham/New York Mills in match three. Johnson (70%) and Eide (62%) led the way in the win. The Gold's 2-1 record puts them in second place behind conference-leader Maroon.
The Otter girls will travel to Detroit Lakes on Sunday, Feb. 9, for the second meet of the season.
