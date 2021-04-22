MOORHEAD — The Fergus Falls girls’ golf team battle tough shots and wind gusts at the Meadows in Moorhead Thursday.
The Otters would finish the event with a team score of 371.
“Playing in Moorhead is always a grind and it was no different today,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said. “The wind always blows so you have to keep control of your ball. The team total will improve within the next couple of weeks to the point where if we are having a rough round the scores will be around 90 instead of 100. These girls never quit grinding on each hole they played. That’s the attitude that will lead to great things. Pitching, chipping and putting are still the areas we need to improve on if we want to lower our scores into the 70s and 80s.
The Otters were led by Ellia Soydara with 83, while teammate Annika Jyrkas shot an 87. Annie Mayer (100) and Lexi Metcalf (101) rounded out the team scoring and Thea Eklund carded a 102.
The Otters will be back in action Monday as they travel to Eagle Creek Golf Course for a Central Lakes Conference meet at 3:30 p.m.
