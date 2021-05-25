SARTELL — The Fergus Falls girls’ golf team finished in fourth at the Central Lakes Conference championship meet at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course Monday.
The Otters posted a team score of 379, while Alexandria (335) won the meet. Brained (344) and Sartell (374) rounded out the top three.
“It was a windy day on a links style course so the team struggled a bit,” Otters assistant coach Amber Hovland said. “We were happy to finish up conference play and look forward to preparing for the subsection meet next week in Bemidji. Ella Mayer had a solid score today and finished with an impressive birdie on her last hole to help the team beat Willmar by one stroke.”
Annika Jyrkas led the Otters with an 89, followed by Ella Mayer (91), Annie Mayer (98) and Lexi Metcalf (101). Teammates Ellia Soydara (101) and Thea Eklund (105) also carded scores at the meet.
Soydara and Jyrkas were both named all-conference golfers, while Annie Mayer received honorable mention.
