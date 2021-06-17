JORDAN — The Fergus Falls girls’ golf team closed out their 2021 season in third place at the Class AA state tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek Tuesday and Wednesday.
“What a wonderful experience for the players, coaches and family members who were able to attend,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said. “These queens laughed a lot, competed hard and truly enjoyed their experience at the state tournament.”
The Otters finished with a two-day score of 727 after a second-day round of 368. Lake City (673) was the Class AA champion, while Providence Academy (352) would finish second. Fergus Falls stayed ahead of Minnewaska Area (fourth, 732) as the Bluejackets were three strokes behind the Otters entering the second day.
Annika Jyrkas led the Otters on the links as she finished with a two-day total of 170 for a 12th-place finish. Teammate Ellia Soydara (174) also finished in the top 20, coming in at 19th. Rounding out the team score was Annie Mayer (50th, 189), Lexi Metcalf (55th, 194) and Thea Eklund (61st, 197). Ella Mayer (74th, 206) also carded scores over the tournament.
“These girls are true Otters. They battled, supported one another and performed at a high level,” Jurgens said.
Jurgens also mentioned the importance of lone senior Eklund, stating she was “the glue that stuck this team together.”
Individually, Perham’s Mallory Belka (148) won individual medalist honors posting a 75 on the first day and a 73 the second. Rounding out the top three were Lake City’s Jordana Windhorst Knudsen (157) and Providence Academy’s Grace Petzold (158).
With most of the team returning next season, Jurgens is excited for the future.
“This is just the start. There’s a revolution of young female golfers at Pebble Lake Golf Course and we are going to do everything in our power to continue the trend this group started by making it to the state tournament,” Jurgens said.
