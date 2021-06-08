BEMIDJI — The Fergus Falls girls’ golf team took home the Section 8AA championship and punched their ticket into the Class AA state golf tournament for the first time Tuesday as they competed at Bemidji Town & Country Club.
The Otters finished with a team score of 688 in the two-day tournament. Perham (714) and Crookston (750) rounded out the top three.
Annika Jyrkas led the Otters with a 160, finishing in second place overall. Teammates Ellia Soydara (169) and Annie Mayer (176) also were in the top 10 finishing fourth and seventh, respectively. Thea Eklund (184) rounded out the team scoring, while Ella Mayer (186) and Lexi Metcalf (194) also carded scores.
“The girls had a great tournament the last two days,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said. “Bemidji Town & Country Club was in phenomenal shape for the girls and they took advantage of the playing conditions, shooting our best two team scores of the year when it meant the most.”
Mallory Belka (149) of Perham took home medalist honors from the meet.
“Each one of our girls play with the attitude their score is going to count and I think that philosophy paid off these past few days,” Jurgens said.
The Otters will now travel to compete at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan June 15-16 for the Class AA state meet.
