The Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team picked up a 4-1 victory over visiting Rocori-River Lakes Tuesday.
The Otters got on the board early into the first period as Ellie Andersen knocked in a power-play goal off passes from Piper Andrews and Jadyn Bye. Fergus Falls would take a 2-0 lead on a goal by Dezzy Maack. Assisting on the goal was Lizzy Moxness and Skye Norgren. Rocori-River Lakes prevented the shutout as Kianna Roeske slipped in a goal with 6:29 left in the first period. The Otters would get the goal back as Andrews scored with under a minute left in the period on a pass from Talia Nelson.
After a scoreless second period, the Otters would put the game away as Andrews scored her second goal of the game on passes from Andersen and Maddie Hulter.
“Great section win for the girls tonight,” Otters head coach Tim Lill said. “Piper was again all over the ice netting two more. Dezzy Maack scored also off a great forecheck effort. Having Talia Nelson back has given this team a whole new level of compete.”
Fergus Falls goalie Lexi Metcalf turned away 26 shots on goal, while the Otters placed 24 shots on net.
The Otters will now travel to take on the St. Cloud Ice Breakers at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
