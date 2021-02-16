BEMIDJI —A quick start and great finish put the Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team over the Bemidji Lumberjacks 3-1 Tuesday.
The Otters got on the board in the first period as Maddie Hulter knocked in a Hope Goepferd pass to take a 1-0 lead.
Neither team would find the net again until the third period as Ellie Andersen scored an unassisted goal, but Bemidji responded with a goal to cut the lead to one. Andersen closed the door for the Otters with her second unassisted goal of the period.
“Jyrkas was outstanding tonight,” Otters head coach Tim Lill said. “Huge, timely saves. It was a long roadie on Tuesday night but the girls really came to play.”
Jyrkas finished the game with 16 saves, while the Otters had 25 shots on goal.
The Otters will return home to take on the East Grand Forks Green Wave at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
