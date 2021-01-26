PEQUOT LAKES — The Fergus Falls girls’ hockey recorded a shutout of the hosting Northern Lakes Lightning 4-0 Tuesday.
The Otters would light the lamp at nearly seven minutes into the first period as Talia Nelson scored on passes from Jadyn Bye and Gabby Brimhall. Fergus Falls took a 2-0 lead before the end of the period as Ellie Andersen flipped in a goal with an assist from Maddie Hulter.
Fergus Falls continued to expand their lead in the second period as Bye recorded a goal with assists from Rylynn Krein and Piper Andrews and Andersen notched her second goal of the game unassisted.
That was all that the Otters needed as neither team scored in the third period.
“Ellie deserved her goals tonight,” Otters head coach Tim Lill said. “It all starts with the way she played in all three zones. Her team followed her energy. Brimhall also led the D corps with great decisions, savvy and gap control. Two great captains getting the most out of their team.”
Lexi Metcalf picked up the shutout for the Otters in net as she recorded 34 saves. The Lightning outshot the Otters 34-17 in the game.
The Otters will be back in action Tuesday, Feb. 2 as they host Rocori-River Lakes at 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.