The Fergus Falls girls’ Maroon bowling team won two of three matches on Sunday, finishing on top of the Central NW Conference with an 8-1 record. Fergus Falls Gold tied for third place with Detroit Lakes/Perham/New York Mills at 3-6.

The Maroon lost to Sartell Area 2 in the first match, 4-1. Kaitlyn Krensing (81%) and Morgan West (80%) led the team in fill percentage. It was Krensing (92%) and West (77%) again leading the way in a 3-2 win over the Gold in Match 2. The Maroon finished the day with a 3-2 win over the ghost team (conference average for the meet). Krensing was team-high at 78%.

The Gold scored a 3-2 win over the ghost team in Match 1, with Sara Johnson (81%) Kendra Koep (75%) and Myia Krensing (75%) leading the team. Amelia Eide (62%) and Koep (62%) were team-high in the loss to the Maroon, with Koep (72%) and Krensing (62%) leading the Gold in a 4-1 loss to Sartell Area 1 in the final match.

The Otter girls will bowl in the Central NW Conference Tournament on Sunday, March 1, in Detroit Lakes.

