Trailing 3-1 on Tuesday night at home, the Fergus Falls Otters girls hockey team rallied for a 4-3 victory against Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice (SSR). Fergus Falls got the scoring going with a goal by Desirae Maack at the 5:30 mark of the first period. She was assisted on the play by Maddie Hutler.
SSR responded with a pair of first period goals to take the 2-1 lead into the first intermission. The visitors would then make it a two goal deficit with a goal halfway through the second period. A power play goal by Marilyn Karsnia, with an assist to Gabby Brimhall, brought the Otters to within one late in the middle period.
Hannah Johnson tied the contest up just under six minutes into the third period, assisted by Karsnia and Piper Andrews. It was at the 6:57 mark of the third when Andrews scored the game winning goal. Lizzy Moxness was credited with the lone assist.
“Not our prettiest win but we found a way,” said coach Tim Lill. “I’m proud of the girls for sticking with it, leaning on each other and finishing.” Fergus Falls out shot SSR 28-20. Ana Jyrkas came up with 17 stops.
Sitting at 15-3-2, the Otters girls hockey team will be on the road on Jan. 27, traveling to take on Crookston.
