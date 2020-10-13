The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team rebounded from an earlier Section 8AA playoff loss Tuesday as the Otters defeated the visiting Detroit Lakes Lakers in the consolation bracket of the tournament 6-1.
“What a great way to end our home season with a big win like this tonight,” Otters head coach Jamie Lill said. “On a typical year, we´d see DL a couple times and have a lot of common opponents on our scouting report. This year was very different in that regard, so we weren´t exactly sure what to expect. We knew we´d have to play well to get the win, and that is exactly what the girls did. We swept the singles side of things, and our only loss in doubles came in a third set super tiebreaker.”
The first two matches of singles saw the Otters cruise to two-set victories as No. 1 singles player Ellie Colbeck defeated Siri Vagle 6-1, 6-2, and No. 2 singles player Madison Anderson upended Mya Anderson 6-2, 6-2.
“Ellie’s first serve and forehand were spot on tonight. She did a nice job of dictating play and worked her way into the net to finish points effectively,” coach Lill said. “Madison showed great patience tonight. When she waits on the point to find the right time to attack with her forehand, she has been very effective as of late. She did a great job of that tonight.”
No. 3 singles saw one of the most intense matches of the evening as Isabella Abrahams overcame a first-set loss to top Marit Engum 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. “Bella has the staying power to outlast people. She can work a match and is not afraid of having to go the distance, which is what she did tonight. Bella´s match lasted two and a half hours. That was two and a half hours of hustle and grind,” coach Lill added
Amber Anderson closed out the sweep for the Otters with a victory at No. 4 singles (7-5, 7-6 (3)).
With the match locked up, the Otters would close out the evening with two victories in doubles.
In No. 2 doubles, the team of Hannah Prody and Ashtyn Lill picked up a quick first-set win 6-0, but fought hard for the second as they defeated Abby Noll and Harper Bellenfenille 7-6 (3).
No. 3 doubles was nearly a reverse in effort as the duo of Paige Pearson and Mackenzie Krava muscled out a first-set win 7-6 (11) and cruised to a 6-1 second set victory.
“Tonight was just a great night for our girls overall. It was a great team win and a fun way to end our home season. We are thrilled to be playing on Thursday in the Section 8AA consolation championship,” coach Lill said.
The Otters will now take on Rocori for the consolation championship with the match currently slated for 1 p.m. at a neutral site to be determined.
Fergus Falls 6, Detroit Lakes 1
Singles:
1. Ellie Colbeck (FF) defeated Siri Vagle (DL) 6-1, 6-2.
2. Madison Anderson (FF) defeated Mya Anderson (DL) 6-2, 6-2.
3. Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeated Marit Engum (DL) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.
4. Amber Anderson (FF) defeated Anna Askelson (DL) 7-5, 7-6(3).
Doubles:
1. Megan Lunde/Ari Leitheiser (DL) defeated Ava Weber/Leila Nasri (FF) 6-4, 4-6, 10-5.
2. Hannah Prody/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Abby Noll/Harper Bellefenille (DL) 6-0, 7-6(3).
3. Paige Pearson/Mackenzie Krava (FF) defeated Amaya LeClair/Jaden Mercil (DL) 7-6(11), 6-1.
