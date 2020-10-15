ALEXANDRIA — The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team concluded its season Thursday in the Section 8AA consolation championship against Rocori. In a nailbiter, the Rocori Spartans edged the Otters 4-3.
“Today´s match had a little bit of everything,” Otters head coach Jamie Lill said. “We won three great matches and we lost three tough three-setters as well. It was so close out there. The conditions were not ideal for such an important match. It was cold and very gusty, which made play challenging at times. Given the conditions, I thought the girls did a great job of playing their games the way they wanted.”
The Otters would claim two victories in singles as No. 1 singles player Ellie Colbeck won her match 6-3, 6-3, while No. 3 singles player Isabella Abrahams picked up a 6-1, 6-3 victory.
The Otters other win came from the No. 2 doubles team of Hannah Prody and Ashtyn Lill. The duo would win two close matches against the team of Abby Jopp and Mackenzie Galazen 6-3, 6-4.
“We also had three other matches that could have gone our way, but just didn´t today. The match played out with plenty of drama, coming down to the last match on court. Things just went Rocori´s way in the end today.
“Our girls should feel good about pushing our season to this point. The outcome wasn´t what we wanted today, but they have nothing to hang their heads about. I´m proud of this crew. We had a great combination of experienced players, young players and brand new players in our lineup this year. The end is always tough. We didn´t even know if we´d get to have a season a few months ago and we got to experience a great season this fall. Thinking about our seniors being done is always hard, but I´m so thankful that we got this season in with this great group of young ladies. ,” Lill said.
Rocori 4, Fergus Falls 3
Singles:
1. Ellie Colbeck (FF) defeated Kathryn Headlee (R) 6-3,6-3.
2. Adeline Loesch (R) defeated Madison Anderson (FF) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.
3. Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeated Katie Kaluza (R) 6-1, 6-3.
4. Kaylene Andrusick (R) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles:
1. Shelby Garding/Kirstin Wieling (F) defeated Ava Weber/Leila Nasri (FF) 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Hannah Prody/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Abby Jopp/Mackenzie Galazen (R) 6-3, 6-4.
3. Ayla Vettelson/Teanna Horn (R) defeated Paige Pearson/Mackenzie Krava (FF) 1-6, 6-3, 7-6(4).
