ALL SMILES: The Otters eight grade team pose after winning the championship. Front row, from left to right: Savannah Lee, Layla Zosel, Ashtyn Lill. Back row, from left to right: Averie Ohren, Hattie Fullhart, Emma Dirkman, Ruby Ellison
The Fergus Falls Otters eighth grade girls participated in one of the largest youth basketball tournaments in the nation, the Minnesota Youth Athletic Services (MYAS) Grade State Championship. It took place all over the metro area during this past weekend. Because of the high number of teams in the tournament, it was formatted that each coach from every team votes on bracket seeding.
The Otters came into the tournament seeded fifth. On Saturday they were able to win against fourth seeded Elk River and the No. 1 seed, Prior Lake. The Otters went onto the championship game on Sunday against the sixth seed Fairmont, who also had upset wins of their own to get to the championship game.
The Otters put together a strong first half on both ends of the floor against Fairmont. Shooting well and playing excellent pressure defense which was led by Hattie Fullhart and Savannah Lee. The Otters offense was able to be patient in the first half setting up Ruby Ellison and Emma Dirkman, who made some tough contested shots driving to the basket. This helped open up the perimeter for Averie Ohren, Layla Zosel and Ashtyn Lill who all knocked down their outside shots and helped the Otters go into halftime leading 23-15.
The Otters looked to come out and start strong in the second half. Dirkman and Fullhart made some hard fought baskets and Lee found Ellison for a three-point basket against a very aggressive Fairmont defense. The Otters expanded their lead as their defense continued to make Fairmont work for every shot led by Ohren and Zosel. The last Otter offensive highlight came in the second half by Lill driving two times to the basket and shooting two high arcing floaters that extended the Otter lead and propelling the Otters to a 46-23 win and a MYAS Grade State Championship. Leading the Otters in scoring was Ellingson with 17 and Dirkman with 12.
