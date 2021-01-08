With several returners for 2021, the Fergus Falls gymnastics team hopes to have a strong showing in Section 8A and the Central Lakes Conference.
The team will return senior all-state honorable mention Ashlyn Fronning (beam, floor. Fronning will join seniors Isabelle Strege and Sierra Hatlewick as captains for this year’s squad.
Also returning this year are junior Kellen Frigaard, Madison Mucho, sophomore Abigail Strege and eighth-grader Aubrey Seedorf.
Head coach Satera Harlow will look to younger gymnasts to help fill out the roster including junior Rachel Nordlund, sophomore Clarissa Heikes, eighth-graders Mayah Fear and Mashayla Mau.
The Fergus Falls coach sees Perham and Melrose as the favorites in the section, while Sartell and the conglomeration of St. Cloud schools as the teams to beat in the conference.
Satera Harlow will be assisted by James Harlow and Carrie Papon this season.
