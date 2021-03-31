The COVID-delayed fall co-ed high school bowling season has finally started, with the Otters hosting the opening meet at Northern Aire Lanes on Sunday. Fergus Falls will have a varsity team, along with three JV teams, bowling in the West Central (North) Conference. The Otters got off to a great start, winning 11 of their 12 matches bowled, with the one JV loss being to another Fergus Falls JV team.
The varsity team: juniors Morgan West, Dylan Obowa, and Keisen Wick, sophomores Ryder Drayton and Matthew Tungseth, and freshman Nolan Korby. Wick and Korby had a strike or a spare in 87% of their frames bowled in the opening match win against the ghost team. Korby (90%) and Tungseth (87%) led the way in a 4-1 win over Bemidji in match two, with Wick (90%) and Obowa (87%) team-high in the final match against Detroit Lakes, winning 4-1.
FF JV Black: sophomore Mackinzie Brist, freshmen Sara Johnson, Alayna Price, and Kaydence Knutson, and eighth-graders Abby Tungseth, Kendra Koep and Myia Krensing. It was Tungseth and Johnson at 71% leading the way in a 5-0 win over New York Mills JV Blue in the first match of the day. Match 2, against FF JV Maroon, came down to the 10th frame of game five, with FF JV Black squeaking out the 3-2 win by just two pins. Krensing (85%) and Johnson (71%) were team-high. FF JV Black completed the sweep with a 4-1 win over New York Mills JV White in the final match. Koep led the team in fill-percentage at 85%.
FF JV Maroon: sophomore Amelia Eide, freshmen Kjerstin Erickson and Owen Foreman, eighth-graders Braden Albert, Andrew Muchow and Micah Gaines, and seventh-grader Coliey Connelly. FF JV Maroon defeated Detroit Lakes JV, 5-0, in match one, with Eide, Muchow, and Gaines all filling the match at 75%. Connelly and Eide were team-high in the 2-3 loss to FF JV Black, filling at 62%, with Albert and Muchow filling at 77% in a 5-0 win over Bemidji JV in the finale.
FF JV Gold: eighth-graders Taylen Arndt and Wyatt Hegseth, and seventh-graders Logan Jensen, Kyle Korby, Ian Meyer, and Chuck Marquette. Hegseth (62%) led the way in a 5-0 opening match win over Perham JV. Marquette (60%) was team-high against Bemidji JV in match two, with FF JV Gold posting the 3-2 win. FF JV Gold wrapped up the meet with a 4-1 win over Detroit Lakes JV, with Marquette again team-high at 62%.
The Otter bowlers are coached by volunteers Luke Loeffler, Morgan Christenson, Spencer Jennen, Kaitlyn Krensing, Jess Jennen and Dean Paulson.
The next meet for the Otter bowlers will be in Bemidji, on Sunday, April 11.
