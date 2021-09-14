Northern Aire Lanes hosted the first meet of the Minnesota High School Bowling (MHSB) 2021 fall co-ed season on Sunday. The West Central (North) Conference teams for this year will be Fergus Falls, Detroit Lakes, Bemidji, New York Mills, Perham and Wadena. There will be six varsity teams, and seven JV teams, with bowlers from grades 7-12 participating.
The Otter varsity, Ryder Drayton, Nolan Korby, Dylan Obowa, Matthew Tungseth and Keisen Wick, got off to a good start, winning all three matches on the day. MHSB uses the Baker scoring system, where five bowlers, each rolling two frames, complete each game. Every match is best-of-five games, with all five games bowled. Individual stats are tracked by fill percentage, where each bowler’s frames are counted as either a filled frame (strike or spare), or an open frame. Filled frames divided by total frames bowled equals fill percentage. This is how the bowlers are ranked in the conference, and determines who qualifies for the postseason all-conference and Rising Stars tournaments. In the first match, a 4-1 win over Detroit Lakes, it was Korby (90%) and Wick (80%) leading the way. Match 2 was a 4-1 win over Bemidji, with Drayton and Tungseth both filling at 80%. Tungseth went 10-for-10, for 100%, in a 5-0 win over New York Mills to complete the sweep.
Fergus Falls JV Black, Mackinzie Brist, Sara Johnson, Kaydence Knutson, Kendra Koep, Myia Krensing and Alayna Price also scored three wins on opening day. JV Black defeated Bemidji JV, 4-1, with Krensing (75%) and Johnson (70%) team high. It was Johnson filling at 75% in a 4-1 win over the BYE/Ghost team, and Koep (50%) led JV Black in a close, 3-2 win over Fergus Falls JV Gold.
Fergus Falls JV Maroon, Brody Bray, Amelia Eide, Kjerstin Erickson, Owen Foreman, and Wyatt Hegseth, dropped their first match to the BYE/Ghost team. To win a game against the BYE/Ghost team, a team must score higher than the JV conference average score for that day. Eide (70%) led JV Maroon in a 4-1 win over Bemidji JV in match two, and Foreman (60%) was team-high in 2-1-2 win over New York Mills in their final match of the day.
Fergus Falls JV Gold, Grace Gaines, Logan Jensen, Ean Knutson, Kyle Korby, Ian Meyer, Maddie Price, and Josh Rogal, lost their first match to Fergus Falls JV Silver, 4-1. Gaines was team-high for JV Gold at 50%. Knutson (62%) led JV Gold in a 3-2 win over Detroit Lakes in Match 2, and Gaines and Knutson both filled match three at 60% in the 3-2 loss to Fergus Falls JV Black.
Fergus Falls JV Silver, Braden Albert, Coliey Connelly, Micah Gaines, Chuck Marquette, Andrew Muchow, and Nate Whistleon also swept all three matches, starting with a 4-1 win over Fergus Falls JV Gold. Connelly, Muchow, and Whistleon all filled the match at 70%. It was Marquette (80%) and Muchow (70%) leading the way in a 5-0 win over New York Mills JV in Match 2, with Whistleon team-high at 80% in the finale, a 5-0 win over the BYE/Ghost team.
The Fergus Falls teams are coached by Luke Loeffler, Dean Paulson, Jess Jennen, Spencer Jennen, Kaitlyn Krensing, and Morgan Christenson.
The next meet for the Otters will be on Sunday in New York Mills.
