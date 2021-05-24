Minnesota High School bowling wrapped up the COVID delayed 2020 fall (2021 spring) co-ed season with five tournaments over the past two weekends.
The Rising Stars Tournament, for the best seventh- and eighth-grade bowlers in Minnesota, was held on Friday, May 14, at AMF Southtown in Bloomington. Team 1 was led by Hunter Julin (72%) from Bemidji, and Abby Tungseth (60%) from Fergus Falls. Team 2 fill percentage leaders were Chuck Marquette and Myia Krensing from Fergus Falls, with both rolling strikes or spares in 58% of their frames bowled.
The varsity Class A Super Regional tournament was held on Saturday, May 15 at Bowlero in Eden Prairie. This was the second year for the new tournament, in which varsity teams qualify for the MHSB state tournaments. The Otter varsity struggled with the lane conditions, but managed to squeak out the last qualifying spot, beating out Sauk Rapids-Rice by just six pins in a tiebreaker. Dylan Obowa (73%) and Matthew Tungseth (71%) rolled team high percentages on the day.
The MHSB Class A JV state tournament was held on Sunday, May 16 at Bowlero in Blaine. Fergus Falls' JV Black and JV Maroon both bowled well, with JV Black just missing out on making the bracket round. JV Black was led by Abby Tungseth at 85%, with Andrew Muchow shooting a team high for JV Maroon at 82%.
"We were in the running for making the bracket round, but ran into a couple of hot teams at the end of pool play,” JV Black coach Morgan Christenson said. “It was a great experience for the kids."
JV Maroon coach Spencer Jennen agreed. "The kids bowled great, and had a good time. Hopefully, they will take this with them next fall as motivation to work hard and get better,” Jennen.
The Gold and Silver Varsity All-Conference Tournaments were held on Friday, May 21. The West Central (North) Gold team bowled at Bowlero in Lakeville, with the Silver team competing at AMF Southtown in Bloomington. Neither team made it through the high-scoring pool play round. Cale Rudolph (100%) from New York Mills and Dylan Obowa (91%) from Fergus Falls shot the team high for the Gold team, with Keisen Wick (87%) and Morgan West (70%) from Fergus Falls leading the way for the Silver team.
The MHSB Class A Varsity State Tournament was held on Saturday, May 22, at AMF Southtown in Bloomington. The Otter varsity bowled well, averaging just over 190 for the day, but did not make it through the pool play round. Wick (92%) and Obowa (86%) led the team in fill percentage for the tournament.
"We had our best day at the right time, it just wasn't quite enough with the scores being really high,” Otters head coach Dean Paulson said. “We start up in the fall again, and hopefully we can build on this."
