WACONIA — The Fergus Falls Hurricanes improve to 19-6 overall after defeating the Hanska Lakers 4-2, Sunday in the 98th annual Class C state amateur baseball tournament.
The game started with Hanska setting the pace early, plating two runs on passed balls in the second inning. In the fourth the ‘Canes would strike back to tie the game at 2-2 starting with Sean McGuire leading off followed by Darin Stanislawski being hit by a pitch. Austin Stanislawski replaced Darin as the runner at first before Mitch Porter’s sacrifice bunt advanced runners to second and third setting the stage for a Jack Hiedeman sacrifice fly to score McGuire (2-1). Alex Hexum would then tie the game, singling in Austin Stanislawski (2-2).
The ‘Canes would take the lead in the fifth, never surrendering it back to the Lakers with Thomas Bosek reaching base on a walk before eventually being driven home on a McGuire single to give Fergus Falls a 3-2 advantage. In the sixth the ‘Canes would end all scoring after Jack Hiedeman singled then reached second on an Alex Hexum bunt before reaching home on a single from Bosek for a 4-2 victory.
With the win ‘Canes pitcher Mitch Porter (5.1IP, 3K, 3BB, 2H, 2R, OER) improves to 9-1 on the season. Draftee Alex Koep (3.2IP, 6K, 0BB, 0H, 1HB), who recorded the save, proved he has ice water in his veins when he took over for Porter in the sixth with two runners on and one out to get a strikeout and a fly out to end the Lakers’ last rally of the game. The ‘Canes’ pitchers gave up only two hits and no earned runs.
Offensive leaders for Fergus Falls were McGuire (2-for-4, R, RBI) and Bosek (2-for-2, R, BB, RBI).
The ‘Canes improve to 19-6 overall and advance to play the Saint Martin Saints on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Chaska for the next round of the state tournament.
