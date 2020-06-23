ELROSA — The Fergus Falls Hurricanes baseball team would finish fifth at the Elrosa Elite 8 Tournament over the weekend as they went 2-1 in diamond action.
Kicking things off Saturday morning the ’Canes fell in a heartbreaker to open the tournament as the Freeport Black Sox edged Fergus Falls 2-1.
The game was scoreless until the sixth when Alex Hensch reached on an error and stole second. Jake Anderson would follow with a single, but Hensch was thrown out at home. With two outs, Tosten Mann would lace a single to plate Anderson. In the home half of the inning, the Black Sox had runners on second and third with no outs. A strong defensive effort by the ’Canes got back-to-back outs, but a single would plate a run to tie the game.
In the seventh, Freeport would come up with a double and a two-out RBI single to win the game.
Mitch Porter led Fergus Falls at the plate going 2-for-3 with a double, while Jack Hiedeman took the loss pitching 1 ⅔ innings in relief.
The ’Canes rebounded in the second game of the day as they blanked the Cannon Falls Bears 3-0.
Anderson would knock in a run in both the first and second inning, while an RBI-sacrifice fly by Hiedeman plated another in the third.
Thomas Bosek would get the win going seven innings, fanning seven batters and allowing three hits.
Anderson finished the day going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Hensch was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
In the fifth-place game on Sunday, an early offensive barrage allowed the ’Canes to cruise to a 10-4 victory over New Munich Silverstreaks.
The teams would trade runs in the first inning with Fergus Falls’ Bosek knocking in a run in the top half and the Silverstreaks responding in the home half.
Fergus Falls took over from then on as an error and a Tosten Mann bases-clearing double scored four runs in the second. In the third, Anderson, Mann and Bosek each plated a run to push the lead to 8-1. The ’Canes added their final two runs in the fourth as Alex Hensch singled in a run and Hiedeman would score on a groundout.
New Munich made a comeback attempt in the sixth as a single and five walks plated three runs, but Fergus Falls would find a way to close the door on the Silverstreaks.
Porter would get the win on the hill pitching three innings, striking out three and allowing one earned.
Bosek was perfect at the plate going 4-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBIs, while Hensch went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Freeport 2, Fergus Falls 1
R H E LOB
FF 000 001 0 — 1 4 1 5
FPT 000 001 1 — 2 6 2 5
WP — (FPT) Craig Meyer
LP — (FF) Jack Hiedeman
Battery: (FF) Eric Salveson, Hiedeman (6) and Pete Gaustad; (FPT) Meyer and Brandon Sawyer.
Fergus Falls 3, Cannon Falls 0
R H E LOB
FF 111 000 0 — 3 9 0 7
CF 000 000 0 — 0 3 1 3
WP — (FF) Thomas Bosek
LP — (CF) Nick Drinken
Battery: (FF) Bosek and Dan Revering; (CF) Drinken, Jared Woodward (4) and AJ Weidner.
Fergus Falls 10, New Munich 4
R H E LOB
FF 143 200 0 — 10 13 0 12
NM 100 003 0 — 4 5 1 9
WP — (FF) Mitch Porter
LP — (NM) Nolan Sand
Battery: (FF) Porter, Alex Hexum (4) Sean McGuire (6) and Tosten Mann; (NM) Sand, Will Funk (3), Hunter Rademacher (5) and Joe Stangler, Alex Hinnenkamp (4).
