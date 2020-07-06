The Fergus Falls Hurricanes baseball team got a doubleheader on Sunday against the Pelican Rapids Lakers despite the rain. It proved to be fruitful as the ’Canes swept both games.
In Game 1, the pitchers’ duel was won out by Eric Salveson as Fergus Falls captured a 2-0 victory.
After two scoreless innings, Fergus Falls broke through in the third as Jake Anderson ripped a single, Dan Revering’s single moved Anderson to third and a Tosten Mann sacrifice fly scored Anderson. In the fourth, Austin Stanislawski hit a two-out single and took second on a passed ball. Anderson would line a single into the outfield, allowing Austin Stanislawski to score for the last run of the game.
Salveson got the win pitching all seven innings, striking out 10 and allowing one hit. Lakers pitcher Alex Johnson went the distance as well as he pitched six innings, struck out four and allowed two earned runs on eight hits.
Anderson would lead the ’Canes at the plate going 3-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Logan Reidel has the lone hit for the Lakers.
The Lakers would jump out to an early lead in Game 2, but two big innings by the ’Canes gave the home team a 9-5 win.
The Lakers would take the lead first as Nate Sillerud collected an RBI single and Logan Reidel would hit a RBI sacrifice fly to go up 2-0. Fergus Falls responded in the fourth inning with five runs of their own. Revering led off the inning with a double, followed by a Mann single. Bosek would then hit an RBI single and Darin Stanislawski would rip a two-run double. After an out, Mitch Porter doubled in Darin, and after the Lakers brought in a reliever and two passed balls Porter touched the plate.
In the fifth, the Lakers got the runs back as three walks loaded the bases with two outs. Jacob Gottenborg knocked in two runs with a double and a wild pitch allowed another to score, tying the game 5-5.
In the sixth, the Hurricanes would take control as timely hits, walks and errors gave them four additional runs. After Pete Gaustad was hit by a pitch, Porter doubled in Gaustad. A few batters later, Anderson would reach after an error in the outfield and Porter scored from third. With runners at the corners, Anderson stole second and the throw from home skipped into the outfield allowing Austin Stanislawski to score from third.
The final blow came from Revering as he hit an RBI double to seal the deal.
Porter led the ’Canes at the plate going 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Revering went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run and an RBI. The Lakers’ Gottenborg was 1-for-3 from the dish with two RBIs, while Sillerud was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
Porter also picked up the win on the mound pitching three innings of relief, striking out five and allowing no hits. Reliever Logan Knorr took the loss for the Lakers pitching 2 ⅔ innings, striking out two and allowing two earned runs.
The Hurricanes move to 5-2 on the season and will be back in action Friday as they host the Vergas Loons at American Legion Field at 7:30 p.m. The ’Canes will also host Dent Saturday in a doubleheader beginning at 6 p.m.
Fergus Falls 2, Pelican Rapids 0
R H E LOB
PR 000 000 0 — 0 1 03
FF 001 100 x — 2 8 07
WP — (FF) Eric Salveson
LP — (PR) Alex Johnson
Battery: (PR) Johnson and Logan Knorr; (FF) Salveson and Tosten Mann.
Game 2
Fergus Falls 9, Pelican Rapids 5
R H E LOB
PR Lakers 002 030 0 — 5 4 3 5
FF Canes 000 504 x — 9 8 1 4
WP — (FF) Mitch Porter
LP — (PR) Logan Knorr
Battery: (PR) Matt Haugrud, Logan Reidel (3), Knorr (4) and Knorr, Reidel (4), Jacob Gottenborg (5); (FF) Thomas Bosek, Porter (5) and Tosten Mann.
