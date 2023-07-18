Fergus Falls Junior Legion claims runner up at sub-state tournament

The Fergus Falls Post 30 Junior American Legion team had a strong finish to their season in Moorhead last weekend, going 3-2 and ending up taking second place in the sub-state tournament.
Fergus Falls entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed and faced the No. 5 seed Thief River Falls Post 117 in the opening round. Post 30 put up runs in each of the first three innings and cruised to a 8-3 victory. Fergus Falls got a strong pitching performance from Isaac Ellison (5IP, 2H,1R, 1 ER, 6BB, 8K). They had a 13 hit attack led by Brock Schuerman and Alex Ellison, who tallied three hits apiece.
In the nightcap, Post 30 faced the top seeded Perham Buzz and battled to the end, ultimately stranding the tying run on third base, falling to the top seed 3-2. Another strong pitching performance, this time it was Levi King who went the complete game yielding 5H, 3R, 1ER, 1BB, 2K in six innings of work. Fergus managed seven hits, led by King, Andrew Klinnert and Parker Thielke with two each.
In the Saturday elimination game, Fergus Falls belted out 11 hits and put up 12 runs, sending TRF home in a game shortened by the 10 run rule with a final score of 12-2. Offensive leaders were Logan Larson, Schuerman and Klinnert each with two hits in the game. The pattern of solid pitching was consistent as Logan toed the rubber and tossed a complete game going five innings (3H, 2R, 2ER, 3BB, 1K) and Post 30 advanced to the semifinals on Saturday afternoon, against Perham.
Fergus jumped on top 2-0 in the top of the first and never looked back, adding runs in the third and fourth inning before busting the game open with five runs in the top of the fifth, taking a 9-0 lead. Perham managed two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but were not able to dig out and Post 30 earned the victory in convincing fashion, eliminating the top seed with an 11-2 final score and an opportunity to play in the championship series versus Moorhead. Fergus was led by three hit performances by both Logan and King. Carston Fronning took his turn on the hill, firing a complete game gem, going seven innings (4H, 2R, 0ER, 5BB, 6K) shutting down the strong offense from Perham.
In the championship series on Sunday, Fergus Falls Post 30 had the challenge of knowing only one team could advance so they needed to beat the Moorhead Golds twice if they wanted to advance to the state tournament in Burnsville. Fergus was playing in their fifth game of the weekend and with it only being the third game for Moorhead, the challenge was set. Post 30 put up a run in the top of the first only to see Moorhead answer with two runs in the home half of the inning. Moorhead added two more runs in the third and a lone run in the fifth and held a 5-1 advantage going into the seventh inning. Fergus Falls battled back scoring two runs in the seventh and had runners at the corners before Moorhead secured the final out and the win.
John Dent got the start on the mound, going two and a third innings allowing 6H, 4R, 2ER, 0BB, 1K before giving way to Jacob Fronning, who held the strong offense of the Moorhead Golds in check, going three and a third innings allowing (5H, 1R, 0ER, 3BB, 1K) giving Post 30 a chance to compete all the way to the finish. Logan (3-4) and Carston (2-4) were leaders at the plate for Fergus in an 11 hit offensive effort.
The squad was coached by Jared Larson, with Carter Thielke, Shane Thielke and Dave Saggerhorn assisting.
Shane commented: “This was a great weekend for Fergus Falls baseball. This group of young men had a strong spring season and that translated into a strong performance in a tough Sub-state summer schedule and tournament. A big chunk of these guys will be the core of our varsity program next year and watching them grow, compete and play great baseball this weekend is a sign of a bright future for Fergus Falls baseball.”
FF Junior American Legion Post 30 finished with a record of 13-11.