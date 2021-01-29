DETROIT LAKES — The Fergus Falls Nordic ski teams traveled to compete in two meets this past week.
On Saturday, Jan. 23, the Otters traveled to Mt. View Recreation Area to take on the Detroit Lakes Lakers.
“The competition was sincere yet friendly and it was a good time had by all,” Otters head coach Joshua Scharnberg said.
For boys varsity, David Ronnevik edged out Detroit Lakes’ John Bergum by milliseconds at the finish line to take first place. In the girls varsity race, Annie Mayer took fifth place, finishing less than a minute after the race leader. From there, Fergus took all the other races. Jackson Lysne and Libby Lindgren won for the boys and girls JV. Estee VerSteeg continues to prove her steel by taking first for girls JH. And Eric Swanson took first for the JH boys.
On Thursday, Fergus Falls traveld to Maplelag for a classic ski race.
“We knew coming into today that skiing against Detroit Lakes and Moorhead was going to be a challenge and also a good test to see where we stand against some of our more aggressive opponents,” Scharnberg said.
For boys varsity, Ronnevik came in second place overall, while teammate Anders Anthonisen-Brown continued to improve on his time and placed 10th. Luke Schroeder, Tommy Erickson and Micah Mouser all placed in the top 20.
For girls varsity, Annie Mayer had a strong fifth-place finish. Alexis Wellman, Ahlea Mouser, Sarah Grotberg and Anna Erickson all placed in the top 20.
For boys JV, several boys place in the top 10. Jackson Lysne finished in second place, with Ben Schierer right on his heels, placing in third place. Nicholas Flugstag also had a strong race and placed sixth.
For girls JV, Estee Steeg had a very fast race and placed ninth overall. Libby Lindgren and Alyssa Wagner both placed in the top 20.
In junior high, the boys’ Eric Swanson found his classic ski legs today and finished first overall.
“I’d also like to mention that these racers were accidentally sent around the course backwards, which made it even more difficult than it already was,” Scharnberg added.
In the girls’ junior high race, Jenna Thorson took first, while teammate Abby Johnson in third and Siiri Smestad finished a fast sixth.
“Our team continues to get into better shape and our overall times keep getting faster. I’m proud of where we have come in such a short time this season, and I’m feeling confident as we head into our final four weeks,” Scharnberg said.
The Otters will now prepare for their home meet on Thursday, Feb. 4 with the varsity boys starting at 9 a.m. and the varsity girls taking off at 9:45 a.m. at Spidahl Ski Gaard.
