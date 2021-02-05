The Fergus Falls Nordic Ski team welcome in Little Falls, Alexandria, Moorhead, Brainderd and Bemidji for its home meet at Spidahl’s Ski Gaard Thursday.
“It was a cold, windy day, but Nordic skiers are a harty group and not much will stop them from skiing,” Otters head coach Joshua Scharnberg said. “And not much could keep the wave of blue Bemidji and Brainerd skiers from sweeping our home course. That said, it was an honor to host them.
“Additionally, the Fergus Falls Nordic Invite is easily one of, if not the most difficult course of the season. While we did not place well as an overall team, we did have some individual success with ninth-grader-Jackson Lysne placing 10th overall for JV. Though these athletes did not place, they did turn out excellent personal times: David Ronnevik, Luke Schroeder, Sarah Grotberg, Nick Flugstad, Ben Schierer. Jenna Thorson skied JV for the first time yesterday and came second for Otter girls, just behind her teammate, Estee Versteeg.”
In the boys’ varsity race, Bemidji’s Nick Youso finished in first with a time of 16:44, while teammate Logan Jensen came in hundredths of a second behind him for second. The Otters top finisher was Ronnevik (19:34) with a 21st-place finish.
In the girls’ meet, Brainerd’s Liliana Schaeffer finished first with a time of 20:25. Annie Mayer (25:30) was the top finisher for Fergus Falls in the meet taking 30th.
The meet also marked the last home meet for senior Kolsen Papon. “Kolsen is a man of integrity, works hard at all he does and is a genuine friend and mentor to all his teammates,” Scharnberg said.
“I’m going to miss having him around next year,” teammate Anna Erickson said. “He has become such a part of our ski team.”
Kolsen’s mom and dad, Carrie and Shawn, said, “We have enjoyed watching Kolsen learn and develop a true passion for the sport of Nordic skiing. He loves being outdoors and has learned so many good lessons through his time as a skier. We know this is a sport he will continue for the rest of his life.”
Kolsen has several favorite memories from his time as a Otter skier including overnight trips to Mesabi meets. “I love hanging out with friends,” Kolsen said. “I am also going to miss practices at Spidahl’s, playing games, messing around (with friends), skiing around the corner and stopping, and building forts in the woods.”
The Otters next meet will be at St. John’s Prep Thursday, Feb. 11.
Fergus Falls girls’ individual results:
Annie Mayer, 25:30, 30th
Ahlea Mouser, 26:00, 37th
Sarah Grotberg, 26:54, 42nd
Naomi Dummer 29:06, 51st
Hannah Scharnberg 33:13, 60th
Olivia Swanson, 33:25, 61st
Alexis Wellman, 33:28, 62nd
Fergus Falls boys’ individual results:
David Ronnevik, 19:34, 21st
Luke Schroeder, 20:56, 31st
Anders Anthonisen-Brown, 22:17, 44th
Thomas Erickson, 22:20, 46th
Micah Mouser, 22:51, 51st
Kolsen Papon, 23:20, 55th
Oliver Thorson, 24:47, 61st
Logan Bredenberg, 25:51, 64th.
