The Fergus Falls Otters 12UA Hockey team, sponsored by Pemberton Law, battled through the district and region tournaments to earn a spot in the state tournament. The appearance was a program first for the 12UA group and only the second in association history, along with the 2000-01 15UA girls.
On Mar. 18, the Otters battled the Andover Huskies, eventually falling 5-2. A pair of first period goals saw Andover take a 2-0 lead.
In the second period, goalie Mia Olson showed great control in front of the net, but a ricochet from a blocked shot at the three-minute mark made it 3-0 Andover.
The Otters found the back of the net with an unassisted goal from Brinly Shol, in the third period. The Huskies would squelch an opportunity for a momentum shift, scoring just 40 seconds later and again at the seven minute mark. With a deficit of 5-1, the Otters got one last power play opportunity and made it count. Evelyn Wedll scored a second goal for Fergus Falls, with assists from Averie Tonnesson and Lydia Johnson. The Otters were nearly equal in shots on goal, with 23 to the Huskies’ 25.
The next day, Fergus Falls again found themselves with the first game of the day, a must-win against the hometown Stilllwater Ponies. A second period lead could not hold, as the Otters lost 5-3.
Early in the game, it looked like the season might continue with lots of offensive pressure in the first period. First, Johnson sent another hard shot from the point which snuck in with a bounce off a Pony defenseman. Maggie Greenagel earned the assist on the early goal. Then, a tripping penalty on the Ponies led to a great team up with Tonneson scoring from Maddie Brimhall.
In the second period, Stillwater cleared the puck, but Brimhall fought her way down the ice and scored unassisted to make it 3-1. That would be the end of the Otter scoring, as the home team went on to score twice more in the second period and twice in the third. Fergus Falls fought hard to the final minute, but couldn’t recover from the deficit, falling 5-3.
The Pemberton Law Otter girls’ 12UA Hockey team ended their stellar 2021-22 season with an overall record of 31-8-2. They represented Fergus Falls and greater Minnesota well, earning their shot to compete among the top eight teams in the state.
