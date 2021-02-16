The Pemberton Law PeeWee B1 hockey team played three District 15 matchups the weekend of Jan. 29, for a 2-1 record on the weekend.
First, the Otters hosted Moorhead Black Friday evening at the community arena. With the prior week bringing a win against the Spuds’ Orange team, Fergus was hopeful for another W. Starting strong, Andrayus Lopez scored for the home team, assisted by Jared Kennedy and Sawyer Somrock. Moorhead scored the tie-up goal before close of the first and another to open the second, but Drew Johnson evened things up again with a great setup from Brant Scheuerman. Unfortunately, the pace of the game caught up with the maroon and gold, and a barrage of shots from Moorhead sealed the deal, handing them a 6-2 defeat.
Saturday morning, the team headed to Crosby to face the Northern Lakes Lightning. This time it was Noah Picchiarini to score the game-opener, with assists from Riley Anderson and Johnson. A second goal by the Otters’ Hunter Welle was waved off due to high sticking, leaving the visitors with a narrow one-goal lead to protect.
Early in the second period, the Lightning would tie the game; then, mere seconds later, Scheuerman set up Welle for a repeat blue-line zinger, this time called a good goal. In true see-saw fashion, Northern Lakes tied it again on a successful power play goal. Then, Nolan Wedll tipped the scales back in the Otters’ favor with an unassisted biscuit in the final minute of the second. For a full 13 minutes, the maroon and gold maintained their narrow lead, before the Lightning pulled their goalie — Andrayus Lopez gained possession in the center and sailed the puck down for an empty-net nail in the coffin, making the final score 4-2 Otters.
For the weekend finale, the B1’s hosted the Stars of Prairie Centre. For the fourth straight game, the Otters scored the game-opening goal, with Wedll scoring from Somrock in Minute 1. He would score once more in the first and again for the true hat trick in the second. Also scoring goals for the Otters in the 8-3 victory were Lopez (2), Johnson (2), and Alek Reidhammer. In addition to Somrock, assists were also earned by Reidhammer and Noah Picchiarini.
Next up for the Pemberton Law PWB1 Otters is another full weekend of District 15 Hockey, with matches against Alexandria Black, Park Rapids, and a rematch against Moorhead Black.
