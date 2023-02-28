Fergus Falls PeeWee A squad earns spot in regional tournament

The PeeWee As are coached by Shane Partain, Colten Partain and Ian Richards. The team includes: Goalie - Levi Klaksvik; Defensemen - Carson Anderson, Corban Proffit, Luke Warner, and Weston Youngberg; and Forwards - Keaton Babolian, Chase Johnston, Parker Kantrud, Gabe Lee, Aadryean Lopez, Braden Lunde, Colter McGuiness, Landon Noon and Zac Pierce.
The Fergus Falls PeeWee A hockey team sponsored by Pemberton Law is heading to Minnesota Hockey's West Regional Tournament, in Anoka. The tourney begins on Mar. 3 when Fergus Falls will face off against Minneapolis in their first game. The team earned their spot in the tournament after a successful district tournament in Little Falls on Feb. 17-19.
The Peewees were seeded No. 4 in District 15 play and had a first round loss in a tight 3-2 game with Little Falls. Fergus Falls rebounded quickly by defeating No. 2 seeded Moorhead with a 3-1 score. This set the team up for a rematch with Little Falls with the winner earning a spot to regions. A solid team effort provided Fergus Falls with the upper hand and a convincing 4-1 victory.
