Celebrating senior night on Tuesday, the Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team rallied to defeat the Brainerd Warriors, 61-48. Down by eight points at halftime, Fergus Falls slowly pulled within striking distance.
With just over six minutes left in the contest, the Otters went ahead 49-48. They would then score the final 12 points of the game.
“We came out in the first half like we hadn’t played in a week, because our last game was over a week ago,” mentioned Otters coach Josh Steer. “In the second half, we responded well, only holding Brainerd to 14 second half points. The crowd was amazing here tonight, they kept fueling the fire for us.”
Ellie Colbeck led all scorers with 39 points in the game. Tori Ratz finished with eight points and Ainsley Hanson had seven for the Otters.
“I’m super proud of all of our seniors tonight,” said Steer. “We distributed the ball very well, everyone continues to be involved and are playing solidly.”
The victory moved Fergus Falls to 16-5 on the season and 9-2 in Central Lakes Conference play.
They will travel to Willmar on Feb. 17, hoping to split the season series with the Cardinals.
