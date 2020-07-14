The Fergus Falls Riverdogs played a doubleheader Saturday as they took on the Verndale Geezers and the Becker Buzzards.
In Game 1, the Geezers motored around the base pads to defeat the Riverdogs 9-3.
Jake Axell led the Riverdogs at the plate going 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while teammate Nick Foss also went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Eric Anderson took the loss on the mound.
Defensively, the Riverdogs turned three double plays in the game.
In the nightcap, the Riverdogs fell to the Becker Buzzards
Monte Fredrickson led offensively going 2-for-2 with a stolen base.
“Despite the scores, the team did a great job,” Riverdogs manager Dave Hjelm said. “One inning in each game is where the opposing teams scored their runs.”
The Riverdogs will be in action at home against the K-town Outlaws at 8 p.m. “We are having a Fergus Falls local, Steven Hagstrom, throwing out the first pitch. We are hoping to see a lot of Fergus faces in the crowd to be there to support Steven and the team. We will also have some giveaways at the game,” Hjelm added.
