CALLAWAY — The Fergus Falls Nordic ski teams traveled to Maplelag to compete in the Section 8 meet Tuesday.
Conditions at the meet were challenging as the temperature was in the mid-40s late in the meet. This led to sloppy, wet snow conditions making skiing extra difficult for the competitors.
The Fergus Falls boys’ team finished sixth overall (283). Bemdiji (385), Little Falls (371) and Brainerd (366) were the top three.
Leading the way for the Otter boys individually was David Ronnevik (16th) with a classic time of 11:57.45 and skate time of 13:11.67 to qualify for the state meet.
“Congratulations to David,” Otters head coach Joshua Scharnberg said. “He has been working hard at strength, technique and focus since last season ended, and it has really paid off.”
Rounding out the team scoring was Luke Schroeder (31st, C-12:58.85, S-14:00.77), Anders Anthonisen-Brown (32nd, C-12:59.48, S-14:15.06) and Kolsen Papon (42nd, C-13:34.64, S-15:05.43). Also competing for Fergus Falls at the meet was Jackson Lysne (44th, C-14:03.75, S-15:05.88), Thomas Erickson (46th, C-14:02.29, S-15:21.41) and Oliver Thorson (53rd, C-14:38.04, S-15:23.26).
Scharnberg also wanted to acknowledge senior Kolsen Papon in his last meet for Fergus Falls. “It has been a privilege to coach him over the last two seasons, and I speak for everyone on the team that he will be missed. Thanks Kolsen for your leadership as our captain, for the kindness and hospitality you’ve shown all your teammates, and for your overall commitment to our team,” Scharnberg said.
The Otter girls finished ninth overall (227) at the section meet, while Brainerd (384), Alexandria (363) and Bemidji (350) claimed the first three spots.
Annie Mayer led the Fergus Falls girls’ team with a 31st-place finish (C-17:35.53, S-16:28.86). Rounding out the team scoring were Alexis Wellman (46th, C-17:56.79, S-17:56.94), Sarah Grotberg (49th, C-18:31.50, S-17:36.72) and Hannah Scharnberg (51st, C-18:21.06, S-17:54.76). Naomi Dummer (60th, C-19:19.81, S-17:57.03), Ahleah Mouser (61st, C-20:55.90, S-16:32.78) and Anna Erickson (65th, C-18:53.25, S-19:22.83) also competed for the Otters at the meet.
“This has been an incredible season. All the kids have grown so much in character, strength, technique and endurance,” coach Scharnberg said.
Ronnevik will now travel to Giants Ridge in Biwabik to compete in the state meet Friday, March 12.
