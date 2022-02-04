The Fergus Falls Otters nordic ski team battled the elements and foes at the Central Lakes Conference (CLC) meet on Feb. 1. Willmar hosted the meet at the Eagle Creek Golf Course.
Fergus Falls boys took second place with Brainerd taking first. Scoring points for the boys were: David Ronnevik, Luke Schroeder, Oliver Thorson, Jackson Lysne, Nicholas Flugstad and Micah Mouser. Ronnevik and Schroeder placed third in the sprint relay and earned conference honorable mention. Lysne placed seventh and Flugstad placed ninth in the 5K classic race, both earning conference honorable mention. Thorson was fifth and Mouser 10 in the 5K skate race. Mouser earned conference honorable mention and Throson earned all-conference.
The girls team took fourth place overall. Scoring for the girls were: Annie Mayer, Alexis Wellman, Estee Versteeg, Sarah Grotberg, Ahlea Mouser and Olivia Swanson. VerSteeg placed 10 in the girls 5K classic race and earned conference honorable mention.
“We are extremely proud of our athletes,” mentioned coach Josh Scharnberg. “They worked very hard and are showing a ton of promise as we come into the section meet at Maplelag Resort.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone