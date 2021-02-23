From behind

Fergus Falls Squirt B2 hockey player Camden Casey (7) skates in to tap in a goal, while teammate Kale Johnson (8) looks on.

 Addie Shol

The Fergus Falls Otters Squirt B2 hockey team held two home games this weekend. 

The first game was Saturday against the Alexandria Cardinals Grey team. Period 1 the Otters came in hard and aggressive scoring a total of six goals. Starting with two goals from Kale Johnson, followed by one from Blaine Cederberg (assist Breck Nelson), one from Andrew Lee (assists Carter Harrington and William Mikkelson), one from Drew Petersen (assist Kai Ebert) and one from Jayden Diaz. Second period proved to be just as productive for the Otters as Johnson scored, followed by goals from Easton Eckhoff, Mikkelson, Diaz (assist Penn Shol). Third period finished off with Diaz again for a hat trick (assists from Cederberg and Shol) and Johnson with the last goal and a hat trick as well. Goalie Cullen Alt had a shutout with a total of nine saves. Final score was Otters 12, Cardinals 0. 

Sunday proved to be another dominant day for the Otters as they faced off against the Morris-Benson Storm. Period 1 started with Mikkelson scoring (assist Johnson), followed by Nelson and then Johnson. Period 2 goals went to Shol (assist Diaz), Johnson, Camden Casey (assist Nelson) and two more by Johnson. Two goals were made by the MB Storm during the second period. Period 3 had two final goals by Johnson (assist Shol) and Mikkelson (assist Casey). Goalie Cullen Alt had 11 saves. Final score was Otters 10, Storm 2. 

The Squirt B2 team is sponsored by Minnesota Motors and is coached by Matt Cederberg, Tom Cederberg and Andrew Casey.

