The Fergus Falls Otters Squirt B2 hockey team held two home games this weekend.
The first game was Saturday against the Alexandria Cardinals Grey team. Period 1 the Otters came in hard and aggressive scoring a total of six goals. Starting with two goals from Kale Johnson, followed by one from Blaine Cederberg (assist Breck Nelson), one from Andrew Lee (assists Carter Harrington and William Mikkelson), one from Drew Petersen (assist Kai Ebert) and one from Jayden Diaz. Second period proved to be just as productive for the Otters as Johnson scored, followed by goals from Easton Eckhoff, Mikkelson, Diaz (assist Penn Shol). Third period finished off with Diaz again for a hat trick (assists from Cederberg and Shol) and Johnson with the last goal and a hat trick as well. Goalie Cullen Alt had a shutout with a total of nine saves. Final score was Otters 12, Cardinals 0.
Sunday proved to be another dominant day for the Otters as they faced off against the Morris-Benson Storm. Period 1 started with Mikkelson scoring (assist Johnson), followed by Nelson and then Johnson. Period 2 goals went to Shol (assist Diaz), Johnson, Camden Casey (assist Nelson) and two more by Johnson. Two goals were made by the MB Storm during the second period. Period 3 had two final goals by Johnson (assist Shol) and Mikkelson (assist Casey). Goalie Cullen Alt had 11 saves. Final score was Otters 10, Storm 2.
The Squirt B2 team is sponsored by Minnesota Motors and is coached by Matt Cederberg, Tom Cederberg and Andrew Casey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.