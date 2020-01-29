The Fergus Falls Squirt C hockey team competed against West Fargo’s Squirt B Green team on Sunday at the Community Ice Arena winning 8-1.
During the first period there were three goals, one by Otter Aadreyan Lopez, the second by Ty Jyrkas and the third by Cameron Peterson, assisted by Easton Eckoff and Coban Proffit.
During the second period, there were two goals, the first by Parker Kantrud and the second by Bobby Baker.
In the third period, there were three goals, the first by Cohan Mannie assisted by Lopez, the second by Jyrkas assisted by Kantrud and the third by Keaton Babolian.
Otter Goalie Cullen Alt had 14 saves.
The Squirt C’s are coached by Matt Cederberg, Thomas Cederberg and Wade Jyrkas, and are sponsored by MN Motor Company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.