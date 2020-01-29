Party on

The Fergus Falls Squirt C hockey team celebrates their victory over West Fargo’s Squirt B Green team.

The Fergus Falls Squirt C hockey team competed against West Fargo’s Squirt B Green team on Sunday at the Community Ice Arena winning 8-1. 

During the first period there were three goals, one by Otter Aadreyan Lopez, the second by Ty Jyrkas and the third by Cameron Peterson, assisted by Easton Eckoff and Coban Proffit. 

During the second period, there were two goals, the first by Parker Kantrud and the second by Bobby Baker. 

In the third period, there were three goals, the first by Cohan Mannie assisted by Lopez, the second by Jyrkas assisted by Kantrud and the third by Keaton Babolian. 

Otter Goalie Cullen Alt had 14 saves.

The Squirt C’s are coached by Matt Cederberg, Thomas Cederberg and Wade Jyrkas, and are sponsored by MN Motor Company.

