A team above all. Above all a team
The Fergus Falls Squirt C hockey team ended the 2019-20 hockey season playing two games at the Fergus Falls Community Ice Arena this past weekend. The Squirt C’s are coached by Matt Cederberg, Thomas Cederberg and Wade Jyrkas.
On Saturday, the Squirt C’s played Alexandria’s Squirt B2 Gray team, winning 10-1. In the first period, the Otters scored six goals with the first by Corban Proffit, the second by Parker Kantrud, the third,fourth and fifth by Otter Aadreyan Lopez, and the sixth by William Mikkelson with assist by Lopez. The second period the Otters scored two more goals with the first by Mikkelson, assisted by Proffit, and the second by Lopez. The third period saw the Squirt C’s add two additional goals, the first by Keaton Babolian and the second by Easton Eckhoff with assist by Ty Jyrkas.
On Sunday, the Squirt C’s played against Detroit Lake’s Squirt B White team but fell in overtime 10-9. In the first period, the Otters scored a goal by Lopez. In the second, the Otters were down by two and made a comeback with four goals. The first goal came from Kantrud, the second by Bobby Baker with assist from Proffit, the third by Cameron Peterson with assist by Baker and the fourth by Ty Jyrkas with assist by Jayden Diaz. The third period the Otters scored another four goals. Baker would score the first two of the period, Proffit added the third and the fourth by Peterson with assist by Cohan Mannie.
The Fergus Falls Squirt C Otters are sponsored by MN Motor Company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.