It’s not too often that a section title game moves locations within a few days of it being played, but that is exactly what happened this week with the girls Section 8AA hockey finale. Moorhead and Brainerd/Little Falls were scheduled to face off on Feb. 18, in Alexandria. But there was concern about travel issues. So they moved the game back a day and chose Fergus Falls as the host site.
“The move was dictated by the current forecast which may cause travel issues in our area on Feb. 18,” stated Dean Haugo, the athletics director at Moorhead. “We were pleased to be playing the game in Fergus Falls as we know they will be excellent hosts and the venue would provide for a great atmosphere.”
“Alexandria was not available so they called us and we were able to make it work,” said Derek Abrahams, athletics director for Fergus Falls.
The ice arena was more than up to the task, as fans for both teams packed the venue. Congratulations to all who were involved and helped make the event a success on short notice.
The contest itself resulted in a 2-1 victory for Brainerd/Little Falls, as the Warriors scored the game winning goal with just over 10 minutes left in the third period. All three of their playoff wins so far have been one goal games. They return to the state tournament after a few years hiatus. Brainerd/Little Falls lost in the title game in 2019.
