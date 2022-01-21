Hosting the Sauk Rapids/Rice Storm on Jan. 20, the Fergus Falls Otters boys swimming and diving team came up just short 106-75. “The boys swam well tonight with 12 season best times and season best times from our 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays,” mentioned coach Randy Hansen. “We are still dropping time and that is a good sign for the end of the season.”
Matthew Tuel finished first in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 2:06.66 and was second in the 500-yard freestyle. Logan Rott, William Ness-Ludwig and Landon Votava went first, second and third, respectively, in the 100-yard breaststroke. The team consisting of Christian Reed, Jacob Kettner, Micah Zosel and Rott took first in the 400-yard freestyle relay, finishing with a time of 3:45.88.
“Zosel had a great meet with two best relay splits, Ness-Ludwig and Mason Braun also had great meets with multiple season best times,” said Hansen. “Rott had two great races and season best times in the 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard breaststroke.”
Fergus Falls boys swimming and diving return to action on Jan. 27, traveling to Sartell.
